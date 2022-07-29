Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.