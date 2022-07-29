Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

