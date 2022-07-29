Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $694,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,722,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,351,000 after acquiring an additional 292,111 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of INTC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

