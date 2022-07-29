Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

