Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,327,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,675,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,613,600 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

