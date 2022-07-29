International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $83,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

