International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.55

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 12673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

International Money Express Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $929.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

