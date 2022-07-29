Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00029871 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $148.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,633,016 coins and its circulating supply is 249,647,498 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.