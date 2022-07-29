Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00029871 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $148.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,633,016 coins and its circulating supply is 249,647,498 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
