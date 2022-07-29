Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $800,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $197,480,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 250.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 431,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.