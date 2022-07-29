Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $398.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.67 and its 200 day moving average is $449.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

