Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 4,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.