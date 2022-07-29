Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $582.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

