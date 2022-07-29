Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes $1.62 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.



