Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 51.1% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BSJS stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $26.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

