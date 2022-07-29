Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 224.4% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIE stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

