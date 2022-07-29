Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $310.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.87 and a 200-day moving average of $325.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

