Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISDX opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

