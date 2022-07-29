IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Trading Up 2%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 9,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

