iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.02. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 74,727 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

iQIYI Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

