IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $236.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

