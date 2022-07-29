iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Raised by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,115 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. 17,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,713. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

