iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,573,396 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.

