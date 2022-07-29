iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.74. 58,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 95,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.