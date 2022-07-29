iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Trading Up 3%

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating) were up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.18. Approximately 104,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 230,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.
