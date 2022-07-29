iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

