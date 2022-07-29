iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the June 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,194,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,309,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

