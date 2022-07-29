iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,558,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,383 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

