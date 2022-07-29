iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Lifted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,147,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 231.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PFF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.54. 22,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,078. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.