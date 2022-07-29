iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.