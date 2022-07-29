iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Signature Securities Group Corporation’s 9th Largest Position

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $186.10. 650,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,464,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

