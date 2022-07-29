iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.43 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

