iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

