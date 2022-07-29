iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $408.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

