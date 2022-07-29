iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 979,550 shares.The stock last traded at $96.20 and had previously closed at $95.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

