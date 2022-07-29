iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 355,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,213,000 after acquiring an additional 179,182 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,239,000.

IYR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. 99,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,596. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

