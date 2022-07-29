iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,596. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

