Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.