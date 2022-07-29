ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.71.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

