ITV plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:ITV)

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ITV Trading Up 2.0 %
ITV stock opened at GBX 74.74 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a one year low of GBX 62.04 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 829.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.37).
Insider Buying and Selling at ITV
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
See Also
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.