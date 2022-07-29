Jade Currency Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,581.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $101,388.31 and $58,581.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

