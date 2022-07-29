James Hambro & Partners Acquires 60 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.43.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $354.81. 9,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.41. The stock has a market cap of $345.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.