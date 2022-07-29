James Hambro & Partners Acquires 6,276 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 5.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $81,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $301.45. 8,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.52. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

