James Hambro & Partners Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 2.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Allegion worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $189,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegion Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

ALLE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,495. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.