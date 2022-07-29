James Hambro & Partners Invests $664,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,384. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.