James Hambro & Partners Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Hambro & Partners cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.84 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.