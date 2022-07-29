James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.