Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Etsy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

