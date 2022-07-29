Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 1,299.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.67% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PRN opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

