Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55.

