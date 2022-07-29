Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,438 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last three months.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

